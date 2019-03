BUFFALO, N.Y. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing major issues on the outbound Rt. 33.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. between the Harlem Rd. exit at the I-90 interchange.

There are reports that 13 vehicles are involved including a school bus. No word yet if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with WGRZ for the latest details throughout the morning.