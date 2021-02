The crash had slowed traffic to a crawl back to the the I-190 split during the Friday morning commute.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A multi-vehicle crash that was slowing traffic on the I-90 east has been cleared.

Traffic is still slow in the area. Strong winds, rain, slush and snow is leading to difficult driving conditions. No word yet if weather played a factor in this crash.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.