WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A multi-vehicle accident on Union Road in West Seneca has led to lane closures just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The accident happened between Center Road and Legion Parkway, according to West Seneca Police on Twitter. Traffic is limited to one lane each way.

Police say that there are injuries but did not describe the nature of the injuries or who was injured.