Snow causing slow downs across Buffalo area

Crews are working to clear an accident on Rt. 33 that is blocking the left and center lanes. Traffic is backed up to Best Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A multi-vehicle accident on the outbound Route 33 at Humboldt Parkway, near East Ferry Street.

The accident is blocking the left lanes. Traffic is backed up to Best Street, according to WGRZ Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash. The accident was first reported at 6:24 a.m.

We don't know if weather was the cause of the crash, but roads are snowy and slick this morning due to the heavy overnight snow.

The City of Buffalo is seeing about 5 to 6 inches of snow. A representative from the city tells 2 On Your Side that crews are working to clear the main and secondary roads.

No word yet on any injuries. This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more information.

As of 7:06 a.m. NITTEC Traffic Operations also reported a crash at Exit 7 of the I-190 South (Skyway Exit). The right lane was closed for a short time, but the accident was cleared as of 7:22 a.m.

