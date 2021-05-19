Motorcycle crash closes part of Union Rd. in Cheektowaga

Police say the road could be closed for several hours on Wednesday.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A motorcycle crash in Cheektowaga is closing a busy stretch of Union Rd. Wednesday morning.

Police say the accident happened on Union between just south of Losson Rd. and is closed to traffic between Losson Rd. and Brown Ave.

Cheektowaga Police tell 2 On Your Side the motorcycle was traveling south on Union when it hit the SUV pulling out of a daycare. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to ECMC in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Union Rd. is expected to be closed for about 2 or 3 hours while police investigate. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.