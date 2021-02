Walden Avenue from Pine Ridge Road to Gualbert Avenue is closed for investigation. Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says it could be closed for up to several hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An early morning Monday car crash may keep Walden Avenue closed for up to several hours, according to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash.

The accident was reported around 3:45 a.m. with serious injuries and Walden Avenue from Pine Ridge Road to Gualbert Avenue is closed for investigation.

The road closure will re-route NFTA Metro's #6 Sycamore and #22 Porter/Best bus lines.

