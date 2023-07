As of 4 p.m., wait times at the three international bridges are longer than an hour, and at times, two hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're headed into the United States from Canada, be prepared to wait.

The current wait time to get into the United States through the Peace Bridge and Lewiston Queenston Bridge is 75 minutes. At the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, the wait time is two hours.