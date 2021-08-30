Lane, ramp closures planned Monday for part of I-290

The lane and ramp closings will take place starting at 9 a.m. to allow for emergency inspection of an overhead sign structure that was recently hit.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers that lane and ramp closures are planned on the I-290 Monday morning.

The closings will take place starting at 9 a.m. to allow for emergency inspection of an overhead sign structure that was recently hit.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the right lane of the eastbound I-290 will be closed at the southbound Niagara Falls Boulevard off-ramp. The lane closure will extend past the northbound Niagara Falls Boulevard off-ramp.

Under phase one of the emergency inspection, traffic from the southbound Niagara Falls Boulevard on-ramp to the I-290 will remain in the acceleration lane. However, under phase two, traffic coming from the southbound Niagara Falls Boulevard on-ramp to the I-290 will be shifted. This will allow for inspection over the acceleration lane.