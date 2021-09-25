Lane closures planned Saturday morning for part of I-290

The center and right lanes will be closed starting at 8 a.m. between Colvin Boulevard and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Anyone planning on driving on the I-290 this weekend should expect delays.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), bridge repair work is scheduled to take place Saturday on the eastbound I-290 over Parker Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda.

The center and right lanes will be closed starting at 8 a.m. between Colvin Boulevard and Niagara Falls Boulevard. The bridge work is only expected to last one day unless there is inclement weather.

The NYSDOT says lanes should reopen around 4 p.m.

Drivers are also being reminded to slow down while in work zones. State fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Those with two or more convictions for speeding in a work zone could have their driver's license suspended.