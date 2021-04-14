Lane closures planned Saturday for part of Interstate 290

The center and left lanes on westbound I-290 over NY Route 425 (Colvin Boulevard) in the Town of Tonawanda will be closed from roughly 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan on lane closures on Interstate 290 on Saturday in the Town of Tonawanda.

The center and left lanes on westbound I-290 over NY Route 425 (Colvin Boulevard) in the Town of Tonawanda will be closed from roughly 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Crews will be working on bridge deck repair. However, this word is considered to be weather-sensitive, and could potentially be delayed due to poor weather.

People traveling on I-290 Saturday during the times listed above should expect some delays and should plan accordingly.