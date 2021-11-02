Crash closes section of Walden Ave. in Lancaster

LANCASTER, New York — Police in Lancaster have a section of Walden Ave. closed Thursday morning due to a serious crash.
Walden Ave. is currently closed from Central Ave. to Cemetery Rd. The crash is causing back-ups at the intersection of Walden and Central Aves.
According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, its a rollover crash and at least one person was hurt. No word at this time on the condition of that person.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more information.