Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crash closes section of Walden Ave. in Lancaster

Police have the road closed from Central Avenue to Cemetery Road.
Credit: WGRZ

LANCASTER, New York — Police in Lancaster have a section of Walden Ave. closed Thursday morning due to a serious crash.

Walden Ave. is currently closed from Central Ave. to Cemetery Rd.  The crash is causing back-ups at the intersection of Walden and Central Aves.

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, its a rollover crash and at least one person was hurt. No word at this time on the condition of that person.

Credit: WGRZ

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more information.