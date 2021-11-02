Crash closes section of Walden Ave. in Lancaster

Police have the road closed from Central Avenue to Cemetery Road.

LANCASTER, New York — Police in Lancaster have a section of Walden Ave. closed Thursday morning due to a serious crash.

Walden Ave. is currently closed from Central Ave. to Cemetery Rd. The crash is causing back-ups at the intersection of Walden and Central Aves.

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, its a rollover crash and at least one person was hurt. No word at this time on the condition of that person.

From Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash: UPDATE: Lancaster Police have now extended the closure of Walden Avenue from Central Avenue to Cemetery Road for a rollover injury accident with a person ejected from the vehicle. @wgrz pic.twitter.com/U3oVDI4ZS6 — WGRZ TrafficTracker2 (@WGRZTraffic) February 11, 2021