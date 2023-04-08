Intersection of Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue scheduled to reopen next week

The final piece of this year's Allen street construction runs from College street to Wadsworth, with a target completion date of October 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is an update on the construction work that's closed down a busy stretch of Allen Street for a majority of the summer.

According to the city's commissioner of public works, Nathan Marton, the intersection of Allen and Elmwood is on schedule to reopen at the end of next week. That will also open up Allen Street from Elmwood Avenue to College Street.

"This is a little different than a typical project - milling and paving. So that's typically what you'd see - you scrape off a bit of the pavement and then you do a quick repave. That's a quick one. This is a rebuilding of the infrastructure, so it's a bigger day, water lines, sewer lines. So this is a long-term project that just takes a little longer," Marton said.

The final piece of this year's Allen street construction runs from College street to Wadsworth, with a target completion date of October 15.

If you normally travel in that area, you're asked to use the following detours: