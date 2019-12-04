BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you regularly drive the I-990, you'll notice work underway to make it safer by improving and making repairs on seven bridges along the highway.

The $6.3 million project will see bridge joints, curbs and concrete approach slabs replaced and bridge railings upgraded. The bridges' surface features and substructure concrete will be repaired and the ends of steel girders will be painted.

The DOT says the work will extend the service life of each span and reduce maintenance costs.

There will be some lane closures at the bridges and the work should be done by the summer of 2020.

The affected bridges cross these roads and waterways: