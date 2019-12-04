BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you regularly drive the I-990, you'll notice work underway to make it safer by improving and making repairs on seven bridges that cross over the highway.

The $6.3 million project will see bridge joints, curbs and concrete approach slabs replaced and bridge railings upgraded. The bridges' surface features and substructure concrete will be repaired and the ends of steel girders will be painted.

The highway services up to 65,000 vehicles a day and connects the I-290 with UB's North campus and points west.

The DOT says the work will extend the service life of each span and reduce maintenance costs.

The affected bridges cross the northbound 990 at: