Inclement weather impacting Friday morning commute in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Be careful if you're heading out Friday morning. Icy road conditions have been reported across Western New York.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, numerous crashes were reported on the roadways early Friday morning.

As of 7:15 a.m., NITTEC reported a crash on Route 5 westbound at 4th Street in Hamburg. There were crashes on the I-290 west beyond exit 4 and the I-290 east beyond exit 4, but both crashes were cleared around 7:20 a.m.

Emergency utility repair is also happening in both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 270 (Campbell Blvd.).

In addition, several roads have been closed in Newstead due to flooding. This includes Cedar Street from Brucker Road to Bruning Road, Bruning Road from Cedar Street to Council House Road, and Koepsel Road from Route 93 to Cedar Street.

At this time, Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for all of Western New York. Click here to view the latest weather update.