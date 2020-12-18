I-90 will be closed in both directions between exits 52A and 53 on Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Those who typically commute on the Thruway should expect detours on Monday night heading into Tuesday morning.
National Grid has scheduled work to install a fiber optic cable over the Thruway. This will mean that the roadway between exit 52A (William Street) and exit 53 (Buffalo and the I-190) will be closed and detours will be in place.
The closure will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. Monday with single lane closures, and moving to a full closure in both directions at midnight until 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The Thruway Authority advises that the following detours will be in place and posted:
- I-90 westbound traffic must exit at exit 52A (William Street) to Union Road (Route 277).
- William Street ramp to I-90 west will be closed
- I-90 eastbound traffic must exit at exit 53 (Buffalo - I-190 North).
- I-190 southbound traffic can exit at exit 1 (South Ogden Street) where detour signs will be posted. (NOTE: If southbound traffic (looking to enter I-90 east), fails to exit at exit 1 and follow the posted detour, they will be diverted to I-90 west. No detour will be posted along I-90 west.)
The fiber optic cable installation is weather dependent and could change.
The Thruway has a mobile app to keep up-to-date on potential closures. You can click here to learn more.