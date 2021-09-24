I-290 eastbound reopens following multi-vehicle accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The I-290 eastbound was closed for over an hour Friday morning at the Niagara Falls Boulevard exit due to an accident.
The accident was reported at 5:15 a.m., and reopened just before 6:50 a.m., according to Amherst Police. Despite the roadway reopening, traffic in the area was still moving slowly around 7 a.m.
Police told 2 On Your Side that the accident involved multiple vehicles and injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries is unclear at this time.
According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, all traffic was forced to exit at Niagara Falls Boulevard south, and get right back on the 290 Eastbound. Traffic was backing up to Colvin Boulevard.
This is a developing story and we'll continue to update you as we learn more.