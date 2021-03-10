Heading to the Bills game? Beware of heavy traffic delays on the Thruway

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Houston Texans in Orchard Park at 1 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Are you headed to Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills game? Make sure you give yourself extra time — accidents and a high volume of traffic are causing congestion on the I-90 west.

According to NITTEC, a crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. on the I-90 beyond Exit 53. That crash was cleared around 10:30 a.m., however, traffic is still moving slowly at this time.

NITTEC also reports traffic congestion for about three miles on the I-90. Congestion was reported from exit 52A (William Street) to exit 54 (route 400).