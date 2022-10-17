WNY gas prices remain below the national average

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While national prices for gasoline are dropping over the last week, prices in Western New York have remained steady.
According to AAA Western and Central New York, a gallon of gas costs $3.70 on average in Buffalo. That marks a one cent increase over the previous week. In Batavia, the average price dropped by a penny to $3.74.
Here is how much the average cost per gallon of gas is across New York state:
- Batavia - $3.74 (down 1 cent from last week)
- Buffalo - $3.70 (up 1 cent from last week)
- Elmira - $3.53 (up 5 cents from last week)
- Ithaca - $3.73 (no change from last week)
- Rochester - $3.70 (up 1 cent from last week)
- Rome - $3.75 (up 2 cents from last week)
- Syracuse - $3.59 (up 1 cent from last week)
- Watertown - $3.71 (down 1 cent from last week)
The national average dropped three cents over the past seven days, but still sits well above the WNY average. The average of $3.89 is due in part to high prices on the west coast. In total, six states enter the new week with an average price above $5.00 per gallon. California has the highest prices in the country with an average price of $6.06.
The changes come as prices for crude oil continue to fall due to global recession concerns. According to AAA, the price range for a barrel of crude oil is now $86 to $92. An economic recession would likely lower the demand for crude, and subsequently drive prices even lower.