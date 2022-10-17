WNY gas prices remain below the national average

The national average dropped slightly as domestic demand fell

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While national prices for gasoline are dropping over the last week, prices in Western New York have remained steady.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, a gallon of gas costs $3.70 on average in Buffalo. That marks a one cent increase over the previous week. In Batavia, the average price dropped by a penny to $3.74.

Here is how much the average cost per gallon of gas is across New York state:

Batavia - $3.74 (down 1 cent from last week)

Buffalo - $3.70 (up 1 cent from last week)

Elmira - $3.53 (up 5 cents from last week)

Ithaca - $3.73 (no change from last week)

Rochester - $3.70 (up 1 cent from last week)

Rome - $3.75 (up 2 cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.59 (up 1 cent from last week)

Watertown - $3.71 (down 1 cent from last week)

The national average dropped three cents over the past seven days, but still sits well above the WNY average. The average of $3.89 is due in part to high prices on the west coast. In total, six states enter the new week with an average price above $5.00 per gallon. California has the highest prices in the country with an average price of $6.06.