x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Gas Prices

WNY gas prices remain below the national average

The national average dropped slightly as domestic demand fell

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While national prices for gasoline are dropping over the last week, prices in Western New York have remained steady. 

According to AAA Western and Central New York, a gallon of gas costs $3.70 on average in Buffalo. That marks a one cent increase over the previous week. In Batavia, the average price dropped by a penny to $3.74. 

Here is how much the average cost per gallon of gas is across New York state:

  • Batavia - $3.74 (down 1 cent from last week)
  • Buffalo - $3.70 (up 1 cent from last week)
  • Elmira - $3.53 (up 5 cents from last week)
  • Ithaca - $3.73 (no change from last week)
  • Rochester - $3.70 (up 1 cent from last week)
  • Rome - $3.75 (up 2 cents from last week)
  • Syracuse - $3.59 (up 1 cent from last week)
  • Watertown - $3.71 (down 1 cent from last week)

The national average dropped three cents over the past seven days, but still sits well above the WNY average. The average of $3.89 is due in part to high prices on the west coast. In total, six states enter the new week with an average price above $5.00 per gallon. California has the highest prices in the country with an average price of $6.06. 

The changes come as prices for crude oil continue to fall due to global recession concerns. According to AAA, the price range for a barrel of crude oil is now $86 to $92. An economic recession would likely lower the demand for crude, and subsequently drive prices even lower. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

"One in Christ" Church gives out free gas at Mandela's

Before You Leave, Check This Out