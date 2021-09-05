Pipeline shutdown leads to higher gas prices in WNY

A cyber attack over the weekend led to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, and we are seeing the impacts here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers get ready for some more pain at the pump. Prices for a gallon of gas is surging this week, partially due to a cyber attack on a national pipeline.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is up seven cents from last week to $2.97 per gallon. A cyber attack has led to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline that runs from Texas to New Jersey. The line supplies about half the fuel used on the east coast. This is causing prices to surge even more, amid the rise in springtime demand. The pipeline is expected to be back up and running in a few days, with little disruption to drivers. However, a longer shutdown could cause supply issues.

We are seeing the impacts of all this here in New York State. The statewide average price per gallon is $3.00, that's up five cents from last week. In our area, Buffalo and Batavia are also seeing 5 cent increases to $2.93 and $2.94 respectively.

As we have seen in recent months, there is a stark difference in gas prices between now and this time last year. In May 2020, the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.16. Last year nationally, the average price per gallon was $1.84. The rest of central New York is also seeing increases in prices: