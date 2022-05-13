New York continues to see record-high gas prices

Gas prices in Western New York remain the lowest of any region in the state but are still up 3 cents since Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been just about every day this week that we've set a new record high set for gas prices in New York State.

According to the latest update from AAA on Friday, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Western New York is $4.58. That's up 3 cents from Thursday.

However, gas prices in Western New York remain the lowest of any region in the state, although that's not saying much.

As a whole, New York State saw gas prices go up 2 cents from the day prior bringing the average cost for a gallon of gasoline up to $4.68. This is the highest recorded average price for a gallon of gas in the state to date.

Diesel prices are soaring as well with a new all-time record of $6.47 per gallon on average across the Empire State, according to AAA.

On Tuesday, 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten spoke with Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, to discuss why gas is getting more expensive as oil prices decline.

"Well you can have all the oil in the world and that oil could be $5 a barrel, but if there's nobody to refine it, you're going to have gas prices that are completely disconnected and could theoretically be $10 a gallon when oil is $5 a barrel. It's all about refining capacity and that's what a lot of Americans don't think about," De Haan said.

You can watch the full interview with DeHaan below:

To save on gas, AAA recommends that drivers map out their routes based on fuel efficiency, avoid travel during peak traffic times, use cruise control when possible, and combine errands into one trip.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicle because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.