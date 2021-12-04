Local gas prices flatten, but remain high compared to 2020

While the week-to-week prices haven't changed in Buffalo, prices still remain a dollar higher than this time last year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prices at the pump continue to hover around three dollars per gallon, both here in Western New York and across the country.

According to the latest data from AAA, the national average cost for a gallon of gas is $2.86, down one cent from last week. The New York State average remains higher than the national average at $2.89 per gallon, also down one cent from last week. In Buffalo, prices remain the same as last week at $2.82 per gallon, which is below both the state and national averages.