Local gas prices flatten, but remain high compared to 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prices at the pump continue to hover around three dollars per gallon, both here in Western New York and across the country.
According to the latest data from AAA, the national average cost for a gallon of gas is $2.86, down one cent from last week. The New York State average remains higher than the national average at $2.89 per gallon, also down one cent from last week. In Buffalo, prices remain the same as last week at $2.82 per gallon, which is below both the state and national averages.
Prices still remain high compared to this time last year. In April 2020, the national average for a gallon of gas was almost exactly a dollar less at $1.87 per gallon. AAA says that an increase in vaccinations, warmer weather and Easter travel all contributed to an increase in demand for gasoline this past week. Due to the jump in demand, gasoline supplies reached their lowest level of the year. Meanwhile, oil prices are down a bit, which could help keep gas prices below $3 per gallon.