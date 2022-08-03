AAA survey shows that drivers are changing spending habits due to increase in gas prices

AAA said that it found that drivers have discovered ways to counter high gas prices with their own driving habits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a new survey released by AAA, they found that drivers are changing their habits to combat money spent on high gas prices.

Some of the habits in the survey listed include driving less, carpooling, and reducing driving out of the way as far as errands or social events.

According to the release, almost two-thirds (64%) of adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making "major changes."

Earlier in the year, AAA made the assumption that the high gas prices would drive consumer's habits to change. At that time over half (59%) said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon.

If gas were to reach $5.00, which it did in June, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump. At that time, among Americans who said they would make changes in response to higher gas prices, a majority (80%) said they would opt to drive less, according to the release.

AAA said that the survey reaffirms these driving habit changes, and findings to be true.

But while many Americans are changing their daily habits to make up for higher gas prices, it also has affected future travel plans with many Americans postponing their vacations this year.

AAA offers the following advice to help drivers ease some of the pain they're feeling at the pump:

Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated. Underinflated tires are a drag on fuel economy.

Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times and, if possible, go to "one-stop shops" where you can do multiple tasks (banking, shopping, etc.).

The fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can improve fuel economy by as much as 14%. · Only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend or require it. Paying for premium gas for a car that takes regularly is a waste of money and is of no benefit to the vehicle. · To find the best gas price in your area, use the AAA Mobile App – Android I iPhone.

If traveling this summer, know that flights, car rentals, accommodations, tours, cruises, and other activities are in high demand, and availability may be limited. Finding last-minute deals may be challenging, so plan ahead and look for discounts and rewards, usually available through a membership like AAA. This is also another time when travel agents are a great resource since they may know of a deal that may not be readily available to the public.