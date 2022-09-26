National average price of gas increases for first time in 3 months, WNY continues to see decline

For the first time in over 90 days, the average price of gas went up after a long stretch of declining.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national average starts to climb again, according to data from AAA.

The national average price for a gallon of gas went up 5 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.73, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.19. This is the first increase in the average price of gas for the nation after 98 consecutive days of declining, according to AAA.

Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.68, which is down 10 cents from last week. This time last year the average price was $3.28.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.79, which is down 10 cents from the week prior. In Batavia, the cost of a gallon of gas decreased 7 cents landing at $3.85. Meanwhile, Rochester saw a 10 cent decrease down to $3.81 a gallon.

AAA says the mixed news comes from much of the nation switching to the winter blend of fuel, which is cheaper. However, the national increase is in part because of tight supply from refinery maintenance, fluctuating oil prices, as well as high demand in Florida as it braces for a possible hurricane.

While gas prices remain higher than last year, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicle because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.