Gas prices continue to surge in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in New York are not seeing any relief at the pump as gas prices continue to rise across the state, reaching another record high on Friday.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Buffalo and Niagara Falls is $4.80, up 2 cents from the day prior. Meanwhile, the cost of diesel in Buffalo and Niagara Falls actually decreased Friday dropping 1 cent to $6.22 a gallon.

This time last year, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in Buffalo and Niagara Falls was $2.98.

As a whole, New York State saw gas prices go up 1 cent from the day prior bringing the average cost for a gallon of gasoline up to $4.92 per gallon. This is the highest recorded average price for a gallon of gas in the state to date. This time last year the average cost of gas in New York was $3.07.

Currently the average price of diesel in New York State is $6.54, which is the same price as the day prior. This time last year the average price for a gallon of diesel was $3.23.

AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicle because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

For more information about how to look up gas prices across the country, or to get more fuel-saving tips from AAA, head to the AAA website.