Gas prices continue to rise in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The average price for a gallon of gas is going up once again in Western New York and across the country.
According to AAA, in Buffalo the average price per gallon is $3.04, that's up three cents since last week. In Batavia, prices are going up by about six cents week-to-week to $3.08 per gallon.
This trend is something drivers are seeing all across the country and New York State. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.08. In New York State, the average price is even higher at $3.11 per gallon. Other locations across the state are seeing even higher prices.
- Ithaca - $3.05 (up two cents change since last Monday)
- Rochester - $3.07 (up four cents since last Monday)
- Rome - $3.17 (up two cents since last Monday)
- Syracuse - $3.06 (up two cents since last Monday)
- Watertown - $3.15 (up one cent since last Monday)
This is a shock for drivers who took summer road trips last year. In 2020, the national average was nearly a dollar less at $2.10, the New York average was $2.22 this time last year.
Experts say that while gas demand dropped following the Memorial Day holiday weekend, crude prices continued to grow causing the price per gallon to also go up. AAA says the rise in crude prices is connected to optimism about the vaccine rollout and more people traveling again. According to AAA, drivers will have to deal with prices fluctuating at the pump for at least the rest of June.