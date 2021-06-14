Gas prices continue to rise in WNY

Drivers both here in WNY and across the country are dealing with another spike in prices at the pump.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The average price for a gallon of gas is going up once again in Western New York and across the country.

According to AAA, in Buffalo the average price per gallon is $3.04, that's up three cents since last week. In Batavia, prices are going up by about six cents week-to-week to $3.08 per gallon.

This trend is something drivers are seeing all across the country and New York State. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.08. In New York State, the average price is even higher at $3.11 per gallon. Other locations across the state are seeing even higher prices.

Ithaca - $3.05 (up two cents change since last Monday)

Rochester - $3.07 (up four cents since last Monday)

Rome - $3.17 (up two cents since last Monday)

Syracuse - $3.06 (up two cents since last Monday)

Watertown - $3.15 (up one cent since last Monday)

This is a shock for drivers who took summer road trips last year. In 2020, the national average was nearly a dollar less at $2.10, the New York average was $2.22 this time last year.