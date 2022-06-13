Gas prices continue to rise in New York

Here in New York State, the average cost for a gallon of gas increased 13 cents from last Monday, bringing the state average to $5.04.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers are not seeing any relief at the pump as gas prices continue to rise across the U.S.

As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was listed at $5.01, according to AAA. This is a 14 cent increase from last Monday. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $3.08.

Here in New York State, the average cost for a gallon of gas increased 13 cents from last Monday, bringing the state average to $5.04. This time last year, the average cost of gas in New York was $3.11.

At this time, Buffalo currently has the lowest average in the state. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.90, which is up 18 cents from last Monday. In Batavia the average price of gas increased 17 cents from last Monday rising to $4.92, while the average cost in Rochester jumped 19 cents landing at $4.98.

"Locally, prices decreased in early June as the gas tax cap went into effect in New York, but the cap wasn’t enough to offset rising pump prices. Gas prices across the country are increasing rapidly due to high oil prices and increased demand," AAA said in a press release.

AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicle because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.