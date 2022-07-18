Gas prices continue to decrease in NY, across the country

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 16 cents from last week dropping to $4.52.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers across the U.S. are starting to see some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to decline across the country.

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 16 cents from last week dropping to $4.52. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.17.

The New York State average also decreased this week, but remains higher than the national average. Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $4.69, which is down 11 cents from last week. This time last year the average price was $3.20.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.68, which is down 8 cents from the week prior. In Batavia, the cost of a gallon of gas decreased 10 cents landing at $4.62. Meanwhile, Rochester saw a 9 cent decrease down to $4.77 a gallon.

According to AAA, the cheaper oil prices combined with a lower demand in gasoline has helped prices go down. As of Monday, oil prices are estimated to be around $100 per barrel.

While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicle because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.