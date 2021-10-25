Buffalo gas prices jumped nine cents last week

According to AAA prices spiked all across the country, and WNY is no exception.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers are likely noticing a little sticker shock at the pump. According to AAA prices have spiked in the last week, and Western New York is no exception.

The prices at the pump in Buffalo jump to $3.45 per gallon. That's an increase of nine cents from the week before. The prices jumped all across the country, but here in WNY the prices remain higher than the national average. Currently, the average prices for a gallon of gas across the country is $3.39, up six cents from last week.

This time last year, as America dealt with some of the worst moments of the pandemic, prices were significantly cheaper. In 2020, the national average price was more than a dollar less at $2.16.