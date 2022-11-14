AAA: While gas prices fall nationally, no change seen in WNY

AAA reports that the national average has not fallen further because of prices in New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see elevated gas prices, while the national average price of gas falls, according to data from AAA.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.78, which is the same as last week. In Batavia is currently at $3.78, the same is last week. Rochester is also sitting at the same average as last week with prices at $3.82 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price has fallen three cents since last week to $3.77. Across New York State, the average price of gas has gone up three cents since last Monday to $3.90. A year ago the state average was $3.56.

While gas prices have been falling along the West Coast, the national average is being elevated by the higher prices in New York. While there hasn't been a change in WNY, Central New York is seeing higher prices with a tighter supply and higher delivery costs.

AAA expects prices to remain high if supply continues to be tight and oil prices fluctuate.

Trucking is also facing higher prices right now with the New York State average price of diesel fuel at $5.98 a gallon compared to $3.76 a year ago. Nationally, the average price of diesel is $5.36.

While gas prices remain higher than last year, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible, and combining errands into one trip.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicles because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.