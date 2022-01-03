AAA: Gas prices in Buffalo remain the same

The average price of gas per gallon has remained the same since last week in the Buffalo-area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Across the country and for much of Western New York, drivers are not seeing much relief at the pump as prices from last year are up more than a dollar on average nationwide according to AAA.

The national average price of gas per gallon remains the same as last week at $3.29, which is $1.03 up from last year. Here in New York, AAA reports the average price of gas is $3.49, up $1.16 since last year. That average price of gas is down one cent from last week.

In Western New York some drivers have seen a drop in prices since last week. In Batavia, the average price of gas per gallon decreased two cents to $3.44. However, in Buffalo the average price of gas is $3.45, the same as last week according to AAA.

The month of January is reportedly the cheapest month for gas as demand drops. The price of gas is still dependent on oil prices, which are currently $20 more per barrel than last year.