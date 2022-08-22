AAA: Gas prices continue to decline across NY

According to the latest report from AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York State remains higher than the national average price.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers across the U.S. are starting to see some relief at the pump as gasoline prices continue to decline across the country. However, according to the latest report from AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York State remains higher than the national average price.

AAA reports that the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 6 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.90. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.16.

Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $4.25, which is down 9 cents from last week. This time last year the average price was $3.22.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.30, which is down 9 cents from the week prior. In Batavia, the cost of a gallon of gas decreased 6 cents landing at $4.34. Meanwhile, Rochester saw a 9 cent decrease down to $4.36 a gallon.

According to AAA, the lower oil prices combined with the end of the summer travel season has led to lower gas prices. As of Monday, oil prices are estimated to be around $89 to $95 per barrel.

While gas prices remain higher than last year, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicle because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.