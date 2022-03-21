The cost of gas per gallon begins to drop in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pain at the pump hurt a little less last week, according to the latest update from GasBuddy.
Average gasoline prices in Buffalo have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.34 a gallon as of Monday.
Its latest survey checked the prices at 472 stations in Buffalo. Prices here are still 68.2 center per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.54 higher than this time last year.
The cheapest price in Buffalo as of Sunday was $3.85 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.59 per gallon.
GasBuddy says the national average price of gas has fallen nine cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 as of Monday.
“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia's war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it's not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline."
The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.37 higher than a year ago. GasBuddy compiles its data from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.