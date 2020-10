The accident is on the Inbound Skyway/Route 5 ramp to the I-190 North and Seneca Street. It is closed until further notice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A garbage truck has turned over on the ramp to get onto the 190 North early Thursday morning.

Traffic Tracker 2 spotted the turned over garbage truck just after 10 a.m. on Thursday. The accident is on the Inbound Skyway/Route 5 ramp to the I-190 North and Seneca Street. It is closed until further notice.

We will update this story when more details released, and when the ramp reopens.

The Buffalo News' Mike Connelly tweeted out these images of the accident.

In downtown Buffalo, cars buried under debris pic.twitter.com/JAT0ez8qjM — Mike Connelly (@MikeConnellyBN) October 8, 2020

Cars buried by debris from overturned truck in downtown Buffalo pic.twitter.com/f1Tumf3e85 — Mike Connelly (@MikeConnellyBN) October 8, 2020

Video from scene of an overturned truck in downtown Buffalo pic.twitter.com/SLCKHVOFG6 — Mike Connelly (@MikeConnellyBN) October 8, 2020