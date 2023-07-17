Fuel prices remain stable as demand decreases

The New York State average price per gallon is $3.67, which is down one cent since last Monday, according to AAA

While the national average for a gallon of gas is slightly rising, the New York State average has gone down , according to AAA.

AAA says the national average for one gallon of gas is $3.57, which is three cents higher than it was last week. The New York State average price per gallon is $3.67, which is down one cent since last Monday.

The demand for gas has gone down following the July 4 holiday, as crude oil prices are higher.

A year ago, the average price per gallon of gas in New York State was $4.71.

Here are the average prices for a gallon of gas throughout WNY and the state:

Batavia - $3.60 (up 2 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo - $3.65 (no change from last Monday)

Elmira - $3.60 (no change from last Monday)

Ithaca - $3.69 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester - $3.71 (no change from last Monday)

Rome - $3.76 (down one cent from last Monday)

Syracuse - $3.67 (no change from last Monday)

Watertown - $3.76 (up one cent from last Monday)