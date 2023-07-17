Fuel prices remain stable as demand decreases

While the national average for a gallon of gas is slightly rising, the New York State average has gone down , according to AAA.
AAA says the national average for one gallon of gas is $3.57, which is three cents higher than it was last week. The New York State average price per gallon is $3.67, which is down one cent since last Monday.
The demand for gas has gone down following the July 4 holiday, as crude oil prices are higher.
A year ago, the average price per gallon of gas in New York State was $4.71.
Here are the average prices for a gallon of gas throughout WNY and the state:
- Batavia - $3.60 (up 2 cents from last Monday)
- Buffalo - $3.65 (no change from last Monday)
- Elmira - $3.60 (no change from last Monday)
- Ithaca - $3.69 (no change from last Monday)
- Rochester - $3.71 (no change from last Monday)
- Rome - $3.76 (down one cent from last Monday)
- Syracuse - $3.67 (no change from last Monday)
- Watertown - $3.76 (up one cent from last Monday)
"With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation's states seeing gas prices rise last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we've been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well. Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor."