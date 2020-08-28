Final steel gantry in place as conversion to cashless tolling nearly complete on NYS Thruway

The last of the 70 structures along the NYS Thruway was erected in Geneva at Exit 42.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Another milestone has been reached as New York State continues its conversion to cashless tolling.

The final steel gantry has been put in place along the Thruway at Exit 42 in Geneva. It's the last of the 70 structures erected as part of the $355 million project. Twenty-one of them are over the main highway, with another 34 on the entrance/exit ramp tolling locations. The work is part of the first phase of the changeover.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said, "The Thruway Authority is making incredible progress with the historic conversion to cashless tolling on the ticketed system which will benefit millions of motorists who travel the Thruway every year. As the project continues, we're on schedule for the system to go live by the end of 2020, ushering in a new era of transportation on the Thruway."

Crews will now work to install state-of-the-art sensors and cameras that read EZ Pass tags and take license plate images.