Erie County Sheriff's Office announces traffic changes for Saturday's Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's been a while since there've been fans in the stands for Bills games, so traffic in the vicinity of the stadium has not really been an issue.
That will change this Saturday for the 1 p.m. playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Erie County Sheriff's office wants to make the public aware of some traffic changes that will be in place as a result:
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 9:30 a.m.;
- The road will remain closed until after the game;
- Parking pass holders can still access Lots 2 and 6 from Abbott Road;
- Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- Route 20A will be open in both east and west directions throughout Saturday;
- The Sheriff’s Office will not close 20a to westbound traffic after the game.