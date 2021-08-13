Erie County Sheriff's Office announces traffic changes near Highmark Stadium ahead of Billy Joel concert

Deputies say drivers should expect delays near the stadium from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Billy Joel is set to perform at Highmark Stadium this weekend, and the Erie County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about some traffic changes that will be in place.

Deputies say drivers should expect delays near the stadium from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Anyone who is not attending the concert, or for those planning on going to the Erie County Fair, are encouraged to avoid the area during this timeframe.

Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, the section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will be closed to both north and southbound traffic and will remain closed until after the concert.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Route 20A will not be closed to westbound traffic after the concert. Drivers should expect delays.