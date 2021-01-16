Erie County Sheriff's Office announces traffic changes near Bills Stadium

Road closure and traffic pattern changes will be in effect starting at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night at Bills Stadium, and the Erie County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about some traffic changes that will be in place.

Starting at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, the section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will be closed to both north and southbound traffic. The Sheriff's Office says this section will remain closed until after the game.

However, parking pass holders will still be able to access Lot 2 and Lot 6 from Abbott Road, but there is no through traffic. The Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to access Lot 2 by traveling north from Big Tree Road, and to access Lot 6 by traveling south from Southwestern Boulevard.

Any drivers who are not attending the game are being advised to find alternate routes.

Abbott to Close In Front of Stadium, Big Tree East & Westbound Open in Both Directions 1/4 pic.twitter.com/Ho7NJ0jhok — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) January 15, 2021

The Sheriff's Office says Route 20a (Big Tree Road) will be open in both east and west directions all day Saturday. Route 20a will not be closed to westbound traffic after the game.