Erie County Sheriff's Office announces traffic changes ahead of Garth Brooks concert

Garth Brooks will play at Highmark Stadium rain or shine on Saturday, July 23.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the Garth Brooks concert happening Saturday night in Orchard Park, the Erie County Sheriff's Office is making sure drivers are aware of the traffic pattern change around Highmark Stadium.

According to the sheriff's office, the traffic patterns around the stadium will be similar to the traffic patterns typically put in place for home Buffalo Bills games.

Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Abbott Road in front of the stadium will be closed to traffic in both directions and will remain closed until after the concert.

All of the stadium parking lots will open at 5 p.m. Lots two and three, as well as the camper lot and bus and limo lots will all be accessible from Route 20A. Lots four and six will be accessible from Route 20.

For pedestrian safety, the sheriff's office is asking people not to park their cars on the shoulder of the roadways.

After the concert Route 20A (Big Tree Road), from Fieldhouse Drive, will be a two-lane, one-way road headed east. Cars driving west of Fieldhouse Drive will only be able to drive westbound down Route 20A.

Those interested in checking out a map of the stadium and parking lots ahead of the concert can do so by clicking here.

Garth Brooks is known for such hits as 'Friends in Low Places' and 'The Dance.' He is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold.

This is Brooks' first time in Buffalo in over seven years and his last major stadium concert appearance in the New York state/Ontario/Pennsylvania region.

Looking to buy tickets for the concert? There's still time. There are three ways to buy tickets:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device