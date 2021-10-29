Traffic pattern change announced ahead of Sunday's Bills game

With the game only two days away, the Erie County Sheriff's Office is making sure drivers are aware of the traffic pattern change around Highmark Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Orchard Park.

With the game only two days away, the Erie County Sheriff's Office is making sure drivers are aware of the traffic pattern change around Highmark Stadium.

Starting Sunday at 8 a.m., Abbott Road in front of Highmark Stadium will be closed to traffic in both directions and will remain closed until after the game. Lots two and three, as well as the camper lot and bus and limo lots will all be accessible from Route 20A. Lots four and six will be accessible from Route 20.

All of the stadium lots open at 9 a.m. The sheriff's office is asking people to not park their cars on the shoulder of the roadway. This is for pedestrian safety.

After the game, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be a two-lane, one-way road headed east. Cars driving west of Fieldhouse Drive will only be able to drive westbound down Route 20A.

Anyone who is not planning on attending the game is being advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes. Deputies also suggest that anyone who is unfamiliar with the parking lots and traffic patterns around the stadium should plan their trip in advance.

The Buffalo Bills return from their bye week to host their division rival Miami Dolphins, who have lost six straight.

Buffalo has outscored Miami by a combined margin of 232-112 in winning the past six meetings, including a 35-0 win in Week 2. The Bills are coming off a 34-31 loss at Tennessee.

The Dolphins haven't won since a season-opening victory over New England, with their six-game skid the team's longest since opening the 2019 season with seven straight losses.