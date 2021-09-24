Erie County Sheriff's Office announces traffic changes ahead of Buffalo Bills home game

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area if they are not attending the game.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Kick-off for the Buffalo Bills game against the Washington Football Team is 1 p.m. this Sunday.

Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard has announced the traffic pattern around the stadium for game day.

Starting at 8 a.m., Abbott Road in front of the stadium will be closed to traffic in both directions and will remain closed until after the game.

All of the stadium lots open at 9 a.m. The sheriff's office is asking people not to park their cars on the shoulder of the roadway. This is for pedestrian safety.

After the game, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be a two-lane, one-way road headed east. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel west.

Lots two, three, and the camper lot will be accessible from Route 20A and lots four and six will be accessible from Route 20.

People who are unfamiliar with the traffic patterns are encouraged to plan their trip in advance.