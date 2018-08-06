Are the tires on your car safe?

New research from AAA found that driving on relatively warn tires on the highway — particular when the roads are wet — can really put drivers at risk.

Driving on worn tires at highway speeds in wet conditions can increase average stopping distances by 43 percent, or an additional 87 feet — more than the length of a semi-trailer truck — when compared to new tires, according to AAA.

On wet roads, AAA says tires can completely lose contact with the road and skid, also known as hydroplaning. The depth of a tire’s tread plays a significant role: the lower the tread depth, the more likely a car will hydroplane.

To read AAA's entire study, click here.

