Drivers experience delays on I-90 east due to crash

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m., causing congestion from exit 54 (Route 400) to exit 53 (Interstate 190), according to NITTEC.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A crash on Interstate 90 eastbound caused massive traffic delays for drivers Sunday morning. According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz two semi-trucks were involved in the crash.

NITTEC also reports that the right lanes are closed. No time was given as to when the lanes will reopen.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.