Depew pushes back winter parking ban until Dec. 1

DEPEW, N.Y. — The Village of Depew has pushed back its winter overnight parking restrictions until Dec. 1.

The village posted this update on its official Facebook page Sunday afternoon. It's a decision that follows other municipalities that have done the same.

Along with other municipalities, Depew is asking residents to use their best judgement and to move their vehicles off the street if weather changes and the area gets enough snow that would require plowing.

Earlier this week the Village of Kenmore pushed back the date of its winter parking back to December 1. That decision was made by the village board and posted to social media.

The Town of Cheektowaga pushed back its overnight winter parking back until December 1. They still ask residents to use common sense when there is heavy snow and remove vehicles from the street so plows can get through.

Cheektowaga joins North Tonawanda, which has delayed their overnight winter parking ban until November 15, and the Town of Tonawanda, which also delayed their overnight parking ban until November 15, and then again to December 1.