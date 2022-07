The crash happened around 5 p.m., when a vehicle lost control and struck a concrete wall.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nobody was hurt after a crash on the Skyway caused debris to fall to the ground below on Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m., when a vehicle lost control and struck a concrete wall, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

Traffic was backed up along Route 5, heading south and out of the city, as crews responded to the scene. That part of the Skyway has since reopened.