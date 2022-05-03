Culvert replacements begin Monday on NY Route 83

Work is expected to last about two months.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Anyone in Chautauqua County who drives on NY Route 83 should be aware of some road work that is scheduled to start next week in the Town of Villenova.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced on Tuesday that culvert replacements will begin on Monday, May 9 at 7 a.m. According to the NYSDOT, lane closures are expected.

Drivers should expect traffic to be reduced to one lane, which will be controlled by temporary traffic signals on NY Route 83 between Round Top Road and North Hill Road. Work is expected to last about two months.

The NYSDOT notes that this work is weather sensitive, so it could be delayed by inclement weather.

Any drivers who plan on traveling on NY Route 83 during this time are being reminded to slow down and drive responsibly. Fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled. And those convicted of two or more speeding tickets in a work zone face having their driver license suspended.