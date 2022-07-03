CSX to repair railroad tracks in Town of Tonawanda

Residents expressed concern about the conditions of the CSX railroad tracks at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Kenmore Avenue.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Residents in the Town of Tonawanda have taken to social media expressing concern about the conditions of the CSX railroad tracks at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Kenmore Avenue.

They say crossing over the tracks is rough and at least one person claims it damaged their vehicle.

2 On Your Side drove by to check out the tracks and you could see the asphalt around the tracks eroding, as well as the wood that the tracks sit on.

We reached out to CSX to get a statement from them in regards to residents' concerns. This was their reply:

CSX invests heavily in infrastructure maintenance, upgrades, and improvements to ensure the safe, reliable shipment of customer goods and the safety of our employees and the communities where we operate. Track panels for the Kenmore and Sheridan crossing are currently being built with plans to complete repairs this spring. All non-emergency crossing concerns can be submitted to us via the webform at TellCSX.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger commented on the community group's Facebook post, "CSX is the only one who can fix it. We’ve reached out to them in the past and I will reach out to them again. They haven’t been responsive to our requests in the past but we will continue to make every attempt to get them to listen."