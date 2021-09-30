Crash on I-290 causing delays Thursday morning

According to Traffic Tracker 2’s Dave Cash, a five vehicle crash involving a motorcycle was reported around 7:40 a.m.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A car crash Thursday morning on the I-290 eastbound is causing some delays for commuters.

According to Traffic Tracker 2’s Dave Cash, a five vehicle crash involving a motorcycle was reported around 7:40 a.m. A motorcycle appears to be blocking the center lane of the I-290 eastbound before the Main Street overpass.

The crash was moved onto the shoulder, but NITTEC is currently reporting delays in the area.

From Traffic Tracker 2’s Dave Cash: Avoid the 290 East from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Main Street - they have just cleared a 5 vehicle accident to the right shoulder from the center lane at Main Street & traffic is inching along for 4 miles. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/0nHpNU4jbu — WGRZ TrafficTracker2 (@WGRZTraffic) September 30, 2021