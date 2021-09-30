Crash on I-290 causing delays Thursday morning

AMHERST, N.Y. — A car crash Thursday morning on the I-290 eastbound is causing some delays for commuters.
According to Traffic Tracker 2’s Dave Cash, a five vehicle crash involving a motorcycle was reported around 7:40 a.m. A motorcycle appears to be blocking the center lane of the I-290 eastbound before the Main Street overpass.
The crash was moved onto the shoulder, but NITTEC is currently reporting delays in the area.
It's unclear at this time if anyone is injured. 2 On Your Side is working to get more information about the crash.