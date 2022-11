2 On Your Side reached out to a City of Buffalo spokesperson seeking details about the crash, including any possible injuries, but we did not immediately hear back.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash closed the 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m., according to NITTEC, which added the scene was clear around 4:30 p.m.

At the scene, a Channel 2 photojournalist saw a blue car being taken away on a flatbed truck.